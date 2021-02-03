Signee capsule: DL T.J. Sanders
South Carolina will put the finishing touches on its 2021 recruiting class today as the final pledges put pen to paper.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star DL T.J. Sanders, who verbally committed to South Carolina last summer.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Tracy Rocker
Other scholarship offers: Arizona, Memphis, Houston, Purdue, Oklahoma State and SMU.
Why South Carolina? "The ones that didn't let up are the ones I really felt like I could shine in. For one, it's close to home. That wasn't really the main big factor in my decision, but being close to home is one thing, so I can come home basically any time. And it's an in-state school, everybody here supports them. It will be special to go play for that team."