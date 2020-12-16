Signee capsule: Jordan Davis
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling in during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star OL Jordan Davis.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Eric Wolford
Scholarship offers: Georgia Tech, Kansas and Memphis.
It's official! @Davis79Jordan is a Gamecock!— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) December 16, 2020
Welcome home! pic.twitter.com/xVPv5Xidf2