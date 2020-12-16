Signee capsule: Marcellas Dial
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star JUCO DB Marcellas Dial.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Travaris Robinson
Other scholarship offers: East Carolina
Why South Carolina? "It feels good," Dial said last week about signing day. "Like I said whenever I first got offered, it's like a dream come true. It's really happening; I'm about to make it official. I just can't thank God enough, can't thank my parents enough to put me in this position. My hard work has paid off and I'm ready for the next chapter in my life."