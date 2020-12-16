Signee capsule: Nick Barrett
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling in during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star DT Nick Barrett.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Kyle Krantz, Tracy Rocker
Scholarship offers: Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and others.
Why South Carolina? "Just the vibe they gave, I felt comfortable each time I went up there, even the first time," Barrett said. "I just feel confident in my decision. I was thinking about it for a while, then I just sat down with my parents and we talked about it. I went with my gut."