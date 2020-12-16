The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.

The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star ATH O'Mega Blake, who can play receiver is safety but is slated to start out on offense for the Gamecocks.

Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com: