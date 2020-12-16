Signee capsule: O'Mega Blake
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star ATH O'Mega Blake, who can play receiver is safety but is slated to start out on offense for the Gamecocks.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Joe Cox, Bobby Bentley
Other scholarship offers: Louisville and Virginia Tech (finalists) plus Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, N.C. State, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Virginia.
Why South Carolina? "It feels good, because I've made my decision, all the stress is off my shoulders," Blake said. "I can go into this senior season even more focused and make things happen. I've been up there a lot. I like the way the coaching staff treats me. I love the atmosphere and that's just somewhere that I feel like I fit. It's close, so my family will have an opportunity to come and see my play. And I can make an immediate impact. It's just somewhere I've always wanted to play growing up. Plus it's the SEC."