Signee capsule: Sam Reynolds
The 2021 recruiting class for South Carolina Gamecocks football continues to take shape with signatures rolling during the first day of the December early signing period.
The latest prospect to officially ink with the Gamecock program is three-star WR Sam Reynolds.
Here is more on the newest addition for readers of GamecockCentral.com:
South Carolina recruiter: Joe Cox, Bobby Bentley
Other scholarship offers: West Virginia, Middle Tennessee State, Troy.
Why South Carolina? "It's just the family feel, especially with everything going on now, the way they've been able to communicate with me and my family and keep us in the loop," Reynolds said. "It just lets me know that I'm still important to them. You don't abandon family in hard times, so that's kind of where we're at right now. They were loyal to me, so we're going to be loyal back."