With the 2021 Gamecock football recruiting class in the books - or close to it, at least - GamecockCentral.com reflects by handing out superlatives to signees in multiple categories.

Who is the fastest player in the class? What about the most versatile? Which prospect is the biggest sleeper? Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell break down those categories - and more - for GamecockCentral.com subscribers.

Note: for the purposes of this feature, we are also including 7 transfer prospects for the Gamecocks.