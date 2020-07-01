The South Carolina Gamecocks football program continued adding to its 2021 recruiting class by landing another versatile athlete from the state of Florida.

Pensacola (Florida) West Florida Tech's Simeon Price became the program's 12th verbal commitment of the cycle when he announced his intention to play college football in Columbia on Thursday.

Last year, Price was the top performer at The Opening's regional combine in Louisiana as a 15-year old. He turned in a 4.27 shuttle run, a 40 time in the 4.6 second range, plus a vertical jump of over 38 inches.



Price has communicated regularly with multiple coaches on the staff including area recruiter Bobby Bentley, plus wide receivers coach Joe Cox, defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, and head coach Will Muschamp.

"Coach Bentley delivered me the offer and talked to me about being a hybrid, like a receiver and a running back sort of like how they used Deebo Samuel," Price told GamecockCentral.com back in March. "I've also talked to Coach Robinson on the defensive staff. The thing I like about South Carolina is they’re genuine. I talk to Coach Bentley and Coach Muschamp almost every day, they’re checking up on me, sending me stuff about practice when practice was still open."

Price chose South Carolina over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

