One of the best players in South Carolina history is back in the NBA.

Sindarius Thornwell signed a new deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, the team officially confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

The terms of the deal aren't disclosed, but Thornwell joins the Pelicans' active roster after a brief stint there last season.

Thornwell signed with the Pelicans over the summer and played in two games in the NBA bubble. He scored 16 points and had four rebounds and four assists.

The former Gamecock guard played two seasons for the Los Angeles Clippers from 2017-19, playing in 137 games and averaging 10.7 minutes and 2.5 points.

He was drafted No. 48 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft after a stellar career at South Carolina.

In four years as a Gamecock, Thornwell earned SEC All-Freshman, All-SEC and All-Defense honors. His career was capped by SEC Player of the Year honors as he led the Gamecocks to a Final Four in 2017.

His senior year he started all 31 games, averaging almost 34 minutes, 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

In four seasons at South Carolina he averaged 14.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3 assists per game.