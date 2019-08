Former South Carolina star Sindarius Thornwell has a signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to multiple reports.

The deal is a non-guaranteed contract, according to Cleveland.com, and Thornwell will compete for one of the Cavs’ final two roster spots.

A former second-round pick, Thornwell played 15.8 minutes per game with the Clippers as a rookie, but saw his minutes dip to just 4.9 minutes per game last year.