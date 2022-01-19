Six Gamecocks named finalists for SC Football Hall of Fame

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame announced their finalists for this year's class. Six Gamecocks have made the cut, which includes Brad Edwards, Marcus Lattimore, Joe Morrison, Sidney Rice, Rick Sandford and Connor Shaw.

This year’s ballot consisted of 76 nominees of players, administrators, and coaches, including 14 Legacy nominees. A Legacy nominee honors those that are considered outside of the modern era or have passed away. To be eligible, nominees must have either been born, grew up, played or have coached at a college in the state of South Carolina.

Provided from the SC Football Hall of Fame, here are how the ballots read for the six Gamecock finalists selected:

Brad Edwards: Lumberton NC, South Carolina ’84-’87, Minnesota Vikings ’88-’89 (2nd Rnd Draft Pick), Washington ’90-’93, Atlanta Falcons ’94-’96, SB XXVI Champ; Athletic Director (AD): Newberry College Current: AD George Mason

Marcus Lattimore: Duncan SC, South Carolina ’10-’12, SF 49ers ’13-’14, USA Today HS All-American, NCAA FR of the Year ’10, Sporting News All-FR Team, 1st Team All-SEC ’10, 2nd Team All-American, 2nd Team All-SEC ’11

Joe Morrison: 1937-1989, Lima OH, Cincinnati ’55-’58, New York Giants (3rd Rnd Draft Pick) ’59-’72, Head Coach: Chattanooga ’73-’79, New Mexico ’80-’82, South Carolina ’83-’88, Walter Camp Coach of the Year ’84

Sidney Rice: Gaffney SC, South Carolina ’05-’06, Minnesota Vikings (2nd Rnd Draft Pick) ’07-’10, Seattle Seahawks ’11-’13, Pro Bowl ’09, All-Pro ’09, SBXLVIII Champ, NFL Playoff game record TD catches(3), USC career TD rec record holder (23-tied)

Rick Sanford: Rock Hill SC, South Carolina ’76-’79, NE Patriots ’79-’84 (1st Rnd Draft Pick), Seattle Seahawks ’85, NCAA All-American ’78, 1st USC player drafted in 1st rnd of NFL Draft, All-Pro ’83

Connor Shaw: Flowery Branch GA, South Carolina ’10-13, Cleveland Browns ’14-’15 (undrafted), Chicago Bears ’16, '14 Capital One Bowl MVP,17-0 as a home starter, 27-5 overall, starting QB of 3 straight 11-win seasons. Current: USC Dir of FB Relations

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined at the SC Football Hall of Fame's Ninth Annual Enshrinement Ceremony, that is set to be held at the Hilton Greenville this April. See below for the full list of finalists this year.