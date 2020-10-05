And just like that, the season is 20 percent completed.

The Gamecocks are two games into their 10-game, SEC-only season with a brand new quarterback at the helm in Collin Hill and now that there's a little bit of a sample size, it's time to evaluate the good and bad of the first 120 minutes of football.

Hill has been a bright spot so far behind center, and the Pro Football Focus numbers have actually been kind to him as he tries to get South Carolina its first win of the year.