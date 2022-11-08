NOTES:

- All five starting offensive linemen played every snap on offense, excluding the fake field goal on 4th down.



- Spencer Rattler had his highest PFF rating of the year with a 92.2. Rattler’s rating was the best amongst all starters.



- Former walk-on BJ Gibson received the start at free safety.



- It has become a recurring theme, but DQ Smith played every snap at the nickel position.



- Jaheim Bell played the majority of his snaps at running back.



- O’Donnell Fortune filled in at cornerback for Cam Smith in the second half.



OFFENSE NAME POSITION SNAP COUNT PFF RATING Spencer Rattler QB - Starter 61 92.2 Christian Beal-Smith HB - Starter 14 64.9 Juju McDowell HB 32 60.2 Jaheim Bell HB 31 83.4 Jalen Brooks WR - Starter 34 62.3 Xavier Leggette WR - Starter 19 82.1 Juice Wells WR 45 77.2 Josh Vann WR 34 66.7 Ahmarean Brown WR 27 59.4 Dak Joyner WR 10 75.8 Austin Stogner TE - Starter 43 54.7 Nate Adkins TE - Starter 37 51.9 Traevon Kenion TE 2 60.0 Jaylen Nichols LT - Starter 65 62.0 Trai Jones LG - Starter 66 57.5 Eric Douglas C - Starter 65 55.0 Jovaughn Gwyn RG - Starter 65 61.5 Dylan Wonnum RT - Starter 65 66.6 Jakai Moore ST 1 60.0 Wyatt Campbell ST 1 60.0 Hank Manos ST 1 60.0 Nick Barrett ST 1 60.0 Alex Huntley ST 1 60.0 Will Rogers ST 1 60.0 Stone Blanton ST 1 60.0 Tonka Hemingway ST 1 93.9 Kai Kroeger ST 1 87.5

DEFENSE NAME POSITION SNAP COUNT PFF RATING Jordan Burch DE - Starter 65 73.3 Gilber Edmund DE - Starter 68 61.8 Bryan Thomas DE 11 56.5 Tyreek Johnson DE 7 57.7 Zacch Pickens DT - Starter 53 73.6 Tonka Hemingway DT - Starter 41 71.4 Alex Huntley DT 24 70.1 TJ Sanders DT 18 65.1 Nick Barrett DT 12 68.8 MJ Webb DT 8 59.5 Sherrod Greene MLB - Starter 58 74.8 Brad Johnson WLB - Starter 34 62.8 Debo Williams LB 28 69.6 Stone Blanton LB 21 62.2 Bam Martin-Scott LB 17 59.8 Darius Rush BCB - Starter 75 74.7 Cam Smith FCB - Starter 35 62.2 Marcellas Dial CB 23 66.6 O’Donnell Fortune CB 38 87.5 Joey Hunter CB 1 60.0 DQ Smith Nickel - Starter 78 57.0 Nick Emmanwori SS - Starter 77 65.0 BJ Gibson FS - Starter 40 72.9 Devonni Reed S 35 52.8 King Ford S 2 60.0