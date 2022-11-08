Snap Count and PFF Ratings vs Vandy
NOTES:
- All five starting offensive linemen played every snap on offense, excluding the fake field goal on 4th down.
- Spencer Rattler had his highest PFF rating of the year with a 92.2. Rattler’s rating was the best amongst all starters.
- Former walk-on BJ Gibson received the start at free safety.
- It has become a recurring theme, but DQ Smith played every snap at the nickel position.
- Jaheim Bell played the majority of his snaps at running back.
- O’Donnell Fortune filled in at cornerback for Cam Smith in the second half.
|NAME
|POSITION
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF RATING
|
Spencer Rattler
|
QB - Starter
|
61
|
92.2
|
Christian Beal-Smith
|
HB - Starter
|
14
|
64.9
|
Juju McDowell
|
HB
|
32
|
60.2
|
Jaheim Bell
|
HB
|
31
|
83.4
|
Jalen Brooks
|
WR - Starter
|
34
|
62.3
|
Xavier Leggette
|
WR - Starter
|
19
|
82.1
|
Juice Wells
|
WR
|
45
|
77.2
|
Josh Vann
|
WR
|
34
|
66.7
|
Ahmarean Brown
|
WR
|
27
|
59.4
|
Dak Joyner
|
WR
|
10
|
75.8
|
Austin Stogner
|
TE - Starter
|
43
|
54.7
|
Nate Adkins
|
TE - Starter
|
37
|
51.9
|
Traevon Kenion
|
TE
|
2
|
60.0
|
Jaylen Nichols
|
LT - Starter
|
65
|
62.0
|
Trai Jones
|
LG - Starter
|
66
|
57.5
|
Eric Douglas
|
C - Starter
|
65
|
55.0
|
Jovaughn Gwyn
|
RG - Starter
|
65
|
61.5
|
Dylan Wonnum
|
RT - Starter
|
65
|
66.6
|
Jakai Moore
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Wyatt Campbell
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Hank Manos
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Nick Barrett
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Alex Huntley
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Will Rogers
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Stone Blanton
|
ST
|
1
|
60.0
|
Tonka Hemingway
|
ST
|
1
|
93.9
|
Kai Kroeger
|
ST
|
1
|
87.5
|NAME
|POSITION
|SNAP COUNT
|PFF RATING
|
Jordan Burch
|
DE - Starter
|
65
|
73.3
|
Gilber Edmund
|
DE - Starter
|
68
|
61.8
|
Bryan Thomas
|
DE
|
11
|
56.5
|
Tyreek Johnson
|
DE
|
7
|
57.7
|
Zacch Pickens
|
DT - Starter
|
53
|
73.6
|
Tonka Hemingway
|
DT - Starter
|
41
|
71.4
|
Alex Huntley
|
DT
|
24
|
70.1
|
TJ Sanders
|
DT
|
18
|
65.1
|
Nick Barrett
|
DT
|
12
|
68.8
|
MJ Webb
|
DT
|
8
|
59.5
|
Sherrod Greene
|
MLB - Starter
|
58
|
74.8
|
Brad Johnson
|
WLB - Starter
|
34
|
62.8
|
Debo Williams
|
LB
|
28
|
69.6
|
Stone Blanton
|
LB
|
21
|
62.2
|
Bam Martin-Scott
|
LB
|
17
|
59.8
|
Darius Rush
|
BCB - Starter
|
75
|
74.7
|
Cam Smith
|
FCB - Starter
|
35
|
62.2
|
Marcellas Dial
|
CB
|
23
|
66.6
|
O’Donnell Fortune
|
CB
|
38
|
87.5
|
Joey Hunter
|
CB
|
1
|
60.0
|
DQ Smith
|
Nickel - Starter
|
78
|
57.0
|
Nick Emmanwori
|
SS - Starter
|
77
|
65.0
|
BJ Gibson
|
FS - Starter
|
40
|
72.9
|
Devonni Reed
|
S
|
35
|
52.8
|
King Ford
|
S
|
2
|
60.0
