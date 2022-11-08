News More News
Snap Count and PFF Ratings vs Vandy

Perry McCarty • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@ItsCoachMcCarty

NOTES:

- All five starting offensive linemen played every snap on offense, excluding the fake field goal on 4th down.


- Spencer Rattler had his highest PFF rating of the year with a 92.2. Rattler’s rating was the best amongst all starters.


- Former walk-on BJ Gibson received the start at free safety.


- It has become a recurring theme, but DQ Smith played every snap at the nickel position.


- Jaheim Bell played the majority of his snaps at running back.


- O’Donnell Fortune filled in at cornerback for Cam Smith in the second half.


OFFENSE
NAME POSITION SNAP COUNT PFF RATING

Spencer Rattler

QB - Starter

61

92.2

Christian Beal-Smith

HB - Starter

14

64.9

Juju McDowell

HB

32

60.2

Jaheim Bell

HB

31

83.4

Jalen Brooks

WR - Starter

34

62.3

Xavier Leggette

WR - Starter

19

82.1

Juice Wells

WR

45

77.2

Josh Vann

WR

34

66.7

Ahmarean Brown

WR

27

59.4

Dak Joyner

WR

10

75.8

Austin Stogner

TE - Starter

43

54.7

Nate Adkins

TE - Starter

37

51.9

Traevon Kenion

TE

2

60.0

Jaylen Nichols

LT - Starter

65

62.0

Trai Jones

LG - Starter

66

57.5

Eric Douglas

C - Starter

65

55.0

Jovaughn Gwyn

RG - Starter

65

61.5

Dylan Wonnum

RT - Starter

65

66.6

Jakai Moore

ST

1

60.0

Wyatt Campbell

ST

1

60.0

Hank Manos

ST

1

60.0

Nick Barrett

ST

1

60.0

Alex Huntley

ST

1

60.0

Will Rogers

ST

1

60.0

Stone Blanton

ST

1

60.0

Tonka Hemingway

ST

1

93.9

Kai Kroeger

ST

1

87.5
DEFENSE
NAME POSITION SNAP COUNT PFF RATING

Jordan Burch

DE - Starter

65

73.3

Gilber Edmund

DE - Starter

68

61.8

Bryan Thomas

DE

11

56.5

Tyreek Johnson

DE

7

57.7

Zacch Pickens

DT - Starter

53

73.6

Tonka Hemingway

DT - Starter

41

71.4

Alex Huntley

DT

24

70.1

TJ Sanders

DT

18

65.1

Nick Barrett

DT

12

68.8

MJ Webb

DT

8

59.5

Sherrod Greene

MLB - Starter

58

74.8

Brad Johnson

WLB - Starter

34

62.8

Debo Williams

LB

28

69.6

Stone Blanton

LB

21

62.2

Bam Martin-Scott

LB

17

59.8

Darius Rush

BCB - Starter

75

74.7

Cam Smith

FCB - Starter

35

62.2

Marcellas Dial

CB

23

66.6

O’Donnell Fortune

CB

38

87.5

Joey Hunter

CB

1

60.0

DQ Smith

Nickel - Starter

78

57.0

Nick Emmanwori

SS - Starter

77

65.0

BJ Gibson

FS - Starter

40

72.9

Devonni Reed

S

35

52.8

King Ford

S

2

60.0

Let’s us know if you think PFF missed the mark with any of their rating on the insiders forum.

{{ article.author_name }}