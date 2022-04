SoCon Transfer TE Keeps It In The Family With Gamecock Commitment

South Carolina landed another depth piece in the transfer portal with the addition of ETSU Transfer TE Nate Adkins. The 6'3" 242 lb TE played 4 seasons with the Pirates notching his best receiving season in 2021, with 33 catches for 357 yards and a touchdown. He even caught an important 2-point conversion pass to seal their FCS playoff win against Kennesaw State. Adkins is also the son of Gamecock OLine coach Greg Adkins. Adkins provides much-needed depth at the TE position joining fellow transfer Austin Stogner, and returning contributors Traevon Kenion and Chad Terrell at TEs, along with do-everything "wideback" Jaheim Bell who is expected to spend some time at the position as well. The announcement came after Shane Beamer announced a #WelcomeHome on Twitter that notably was missing the #AboveAllEl23 that the staff has been using for Class of 2023 commitments. There are still 3 other #WelcomeHome's out there that are assumed to be Class of '23 commits, though they've yet to be announced.





