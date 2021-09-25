Solid defensive showing not enough in Kentucky loss

After Kentucky scored on the first drive of the game, South Carolina did not allow a touchdown again the rest of the game. Instead they gave up three field goals, one per remaining quarter.

The Gamecocks let Kentucky march 75 yards, slicing through the defense like butter, for a touchdown but things changed after that.

The first drive of the game couldn't have gone worse for South Carolina's defense.

"We got to the sideline, we talked about it with our coaches and we saw what we did wrong that first drive and we fixed it," Jaylan Foster said.

Coming into the game Kentucky quarterback Will Levis had thrown for 800 yards, 500 of which had come in the first half. The Gamecocks held Levis to 60 passing yards in the first half, over 100 yards less than his first half per game average.

The highlight of the first half defensively was Foster's SEC-leading fourth interception of the year which came halfway through the second quarter. Levis went deep and Foster picked the ball off, landing at the USC one yard line.

"Coach Gray does a great job helping us fine tune the route concepts and things like that," Foster said. "I just follow those keys that they give us and I just try to make a play."

While many likely had flashbacks to last weeks one against Georgia, the offense was able to prevent a safety but only put together a six play drive that lasted 37 yards and ended in a punt.

“Whenever we go out there, our mindset it always to score. We did everything possible, put everything possible to go out there and score and we came up short," Doty said. "That goes back to me going out there and doing my job and making those plays when they need to be made.That’s just on the offense as whole. We’re going to come back tomorrow, get those things corrected and we’re going to move on.”

Foster continued his dominance throughout the game, leading the team with 12 total tackles.

South Carolina forced three turnovers total in the game, two fumbles came at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter on back-to-back possessions. On the three drives after the turnovers, South Carolina only average 3.9 yards per play and found themselves with no added points on the scoreboard.

The two fumbles put South Carolina in plus territory but they found themselves unable to capitalize again. On those two drives South Carolina averaged 2.4 yards per play.

Head coach Shane Beamer said post game that it was disappointing that they weren't able to leave the field with a victory after wining the turnover battle.

"When you win the turnover margin, which we've done now two games a row with Georgia and Kentucky and we've lost both of them, that is disappointing for sure," Beamer said. "When our defense is playing like they're playing and getting turnovers for you and making big stops, not just making turnovers, but getting us turnovers and good field position, we've gotta capitalize."

The Gamecocks continued to keep Levis at bay, he threw for 42 yards in the second half and only four in the fourth quarter. Levis finished the game 15/22 with 102 yards and an interception.

Kentucky may have been cut off from the passing attack but they were able to take advantage of the run game, totaling 230 rushing yards in the game.

121 of those yards came in the second half, Chris Rodrigues Jr. led the Wildcats with 26 carries at 144 yards in the game.

While it may have looked rough on the scoreboard, South Carolina held Kentucky to it's lowest amount of total yards. Dropping their average from 477 to 357 yards per game.

It just wasn't enough paired with the the offensive struggles to take a game at home to Kentucky.