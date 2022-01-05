Source: Dakereon Joyner named Duke's Mayo Bowl Ambassador

Following a tremendous bowl performance, Dakereon Joyner has accepted an NIL offer to be the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Ambassador.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation, which operates the Duke’s Mayo Bowl partnered with Opendorse, an NIL platform. According to a press release last month, Joyner's deal is worth $5,000. In this role, Joyner will be sharing more about the story of this past Duke’s Mayo Bowl and a perspective of what it’s been like to be named the bowl’s MVP on "social media and other opportunities."

Gamecock Central has been told that the bowl selected him “after seeing his emotional interview after the game.”

In addition to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Opendorse worked with other bowls, including the Holiday Bowl, LA Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl and Independence Bowl.