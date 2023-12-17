After already making transfer portal moves to improve the wide receiver and running back rooms, South Carolina football went back to work on the skill position groupings.

This time the Gamecocks added former Ball State tight end Brady Hunt, a 6-foot-6 target who still has three years of remaining eligibility.

Hunt did not play at all in 2023 after ankle surgery ended his campaign before it ever started, but his track record in 2022 was enough of a resume to attract portal intrigue. He was First-Team All-MAC in 2022, the top tight end in the league with 498 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the Cardinals.

South Carolina's tight end room still has last year's transfer Joshua Simon back for one more year of eligibility, but will have to replace Trey Knox after his collegiate time expired. Hunt projects as the second tight end in Jody Wright's room, a role still likely to feature a lot of playing time within a Dowell Loggains scheme which utilized a lot of 12 personnel last season. Former Florida tight end and pre-2023 transfer Nick Elksnis is also back along with sophomores Connor Cox, Reid Mikeska and Kamron Sandlin to fill in the room's depth.

