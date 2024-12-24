South Carolina Adds OL Rodney Newsom Jr. To The Portal Class

South Carolina added yet another member to it's OL room today with the addition of WKU Transfer Rodney Newsom Jr. He joined WKU last off-season after spending a year at Itawamba Community College after initially signing with Memphis out of high school.

Newsom Jr. played in 14 games for the Hilltoppers in 2024, and should still have at least 2 years of eligibility remaining. He originally attended Briarcrest Christian High School in Memphis and he even got some early attention from fellow SEC foe Tennessee.

In this portal cycle, Newsom heard a lot from Arkansas and Mississippi State, but the Gamecocks were able to get him over the finish line, where he joins fellow transfer Nick Sharpe as important depth pieces for an OL filled with several good high school recruiting classes, but yet to fully realize all of that potential.

With those two adds, it's still possible the Gamecocks will kick the tires at Center before the cycle is over, but still should feel much better about it's depth with two additions that have logged some quality snaps at the college level.