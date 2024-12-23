South Carolina adds quarterback Air Noland in transfer portal

For the second straight off-season South Carolina football needed to fill out its quarterback depth chart with a transfer portal addition. Last off-season, Shane Beamer and his staff went the veteran path, adding experienced SEC quarterback Robby Ashford.

This time, they're betting big on the recruiting rating.

Former five-star prospect Air Noland is expected to commit to South Carolina according to multiple reports, joining the program after redshirting for one year at Ohio State. The College Park, Ga. native did not play for the Buckeyes this year, but is a major talent infusion into a quarterback room needing depth. Aside from obvious starter LaNorris Sellers, the Gamecocks only had two other scholarship players under center for the 2025 season in redshirt freshman Dante Reno and incoming true freshman Cutter Woods.

Noland still has all four years of college eligibility left, and could factor into the quarterback room long term with Sellers eligiblie to go to the NFL as early as after next season.

He is the seventh portal add for the Gamecocks overall, and second of the day along with linebacker Shawn Murphy.

