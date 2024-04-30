For the second time in the same day, South Carolina football added to its wide receiver depth.

After bringing in former Florida State wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs, the Gamecocks used their other current open scholarship on a more proven weapon. Former Nevada wide receiver Dalevon Campbell is joining the program from Nevada, bringing South Carolina to 85 current scholarship players.

Campbell has one year of eligibility remaining as a sixth-year player, and this is his second transfer after he opened his college career at Illinois. The Houston native spent the first three years of his career at Illinois before transferring and taking off in Reno.

The 6-foot-4, 218 Ib. target was an All Mountain West honorable mention last year, and appeared in all 24 games for the Wolfpack over the last two seasons. He caught 51 passes for 806 yards with a pair of touchdowns, both of which game last season.

His size makes him unique in this particular class of new receivers for the Gamecocks. He is the fifth receiver to join the program in the transfer portal including the winter cycle, but by far the tallest of the group. He figures to be a potential jump ball weapon as well as a red zone threat, providing something the roster badly needed with Xavier Legette’s departure.

Overall, Campbell is the 20th player to join the program out of the transfer portal since December.

****************************************************************************

