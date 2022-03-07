South Carolina And The No Good, Horrible, Very Bad, Weekend

The sky is falling in Gamecock land as South Carolina had one of the most disappointing weekends across the athletic programs in recent memory. With multiple opportunities for big wins across MBB, Baseball, and WBB, South Carolina failed to capitalize on any of them in a weekend that many Gamecocks will want to forget.

Lady Gamecocks Lose A Heart Breaker

The South Carolina Women's Basketball Team seemed like they were going to coast to another big SEC Title game win. And why shouldn't they? After losing only one game all season, the Gamecocks were primed to take an easy victory over an overmatched Kentucky squad that entered the tournament as the 7-seed and got hot at the right time. At the half, the Gamecocks held a 30-21 lead that already felt insurmountable after the Wildcats only scored 3 points in the second quarter. Unfortunately, the 4th quarter was nearly as hapless for the Gamecocks, who were outscored 21-7 in the final frame and Dre’una Edwards hit a three with 4.2 seconds left to lift Kentucky to a shocking 64-62 win. South Carolina's lead was as large as 15-points in the 3rd quarter before their shooting went cold. The Gamecocks went scoreless for the last 5:04 of the game, and that proved to be enough to let Kentucky sneak out the win. The loss was even more excruciating after Aliyah Boston missed a wide-open jumper, and Zia Cooke missed a pair of free throws with just 16 seconds remaining that would've put the game away.

The team will have to regroup, as they still have NCAA Championship aspirations, and perhaps could use a little rest while they await their seeding during next Sunday's selections. The team looked a little gassed at times down the stretch and will need to find some extra stamina as they enter the run towards their "ultimate goal." "The ultimate goal is still very much in front of us, and we’ll buckle down and try not to be the sad faces that are in the locker room today in the next couple of weeks.” Coach Dawn Staley emphasized after the game.

Yardcocks Get Swept

There was a lot of anticipation heading into the Gamecocks' matchup with the Clemson Tigers baseball team this weekend. Both teams hadn't really played too many formidable opponents up to this point, so it was a chance for each to see what sort of teams they might have this season. Unfortunately, earlier in the week, news broke that Gamecock pitcher James Hicks was lost for the season, which left Friday starter Will Sanders as the only proven weekend starter left for the Gamecocks, with Julian Bosnic and Josiah Sightler still not ready to pitch. To Sander's credit, he pitched a heck of a game on Friday, and the Gamecocks lost an emotional 3-2 game after Clemson scored a run in the 9th. After that, the weekend sort of went downhill, with the Gamecocks combining for just 4 runs over the next two games and not showing much of a fight offensively at Segra Park or in Clemson. The lone bright spot of the weekend was the continued emergence of Freshman Micheal Braswell who went 4-for-5 on Sunday and continues to shine for the Gamecocks. The biggest trend of the weekend was missed opportunities: South Carolina left a total of 26 runners on base and hit 6-for-53 with runners on and 4-for-29 with runners in scoring position. That's just not winning baseball for a team that will need to score runs to cover for their lack of depth at pitching.

MBB Falls To Auburn, NCAAT Dreams Unlikely

South Carolina's Men's Basketball team honestly didn't play too bad on Saturday. They showed a lot of fight and resilience and hung around against a team that hasn't lost at home all season. Unfortunately, the loss probably seals the Gamecocks' post-season fate, unless they can put together an unlikely run this week in the SEC Tournament. Many projections at this point say that even if South Carolina made an unlikely run all the way to Sunday, they'd likely still be on the outside looking in for the NCAA Tournament. That means that the only sure-fire way for the Gamecocks to continue their late-season surge that saw them win 5-of-7 games down the stretch, is to win the whole thing, and the path won't be easy. The Gamecocks open vs. Mississippi State and then would have to beat several teams they've already been beaten by this season, including Tennessee, followed by a likely rematch vs. Alabama or Kentucky. The odds are pretty slim at this point, but the Gamecocks hope they can win a couple of games in Tampa and then see if they can at least get an NIT bid. Unfortunately, a couple of upsets in mid-major leagues this weekend have already locked in at least 2 teams that won their league but lost their tournament in Northern Iowa and Texas State.