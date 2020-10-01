 South Carolina Gamecocks football announces jersey combination for Florida
South Carolina announces battle armor for Florida

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
It's an all-white look when the Gamecocks head down to Gainesville this weekend.

South Carolina announced its battle armor Thursday afternoon with the team set to wear white helmets, white pants and debuting the newly-designed white jerseys against the Gators.

South Carolina is coming off a 31-27 loss to Tennessee and will kick off against the Gators, which beat Ole Miss in Week 1, at noon on ESPN.

