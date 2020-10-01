South Carolina announces battle armor for Florida
It's an all-white look when the Gamecocks head down to Gainesville this weekend.
South Carolina announced its battle armor Thursday afternoon with the team set to wear white helmets, white pants and debuting the newly-designed white jerseys against the Gators.
Battle Armor ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7vjhrfjTHH— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 1, 2020
South Carolina is coming off a 31-27 loss to Tennessee and will kick off against the Gators, which beat Ole Miss in Week 1, at noon on ESPN.