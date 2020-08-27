@GamecockCentral

The approximately 20,000 gameday guests will see significant changes to the gameday experience based on current COVID-19 compliance protocols, including the delayed opening of parking lots, early opening of admission gates and the required wearing of facemasks upon entry and throughout the stadium.

The University of South Carolina Department of Athletics released today its guidelines for fans attending games this fall at Williams-Brice Stadium based on the guidance of the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Southeastern Conference, local and state health officials and University leadership.

Parking lots operated by the Athletics Department will open two hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff to help discourage tailgating in these areas. Lots will close 90-minutes after the conclusion of the game, as well.

Additionally, the use of tents in these lots will be prohibited, while the use of grills and coolers will also be discouraged.

Gates for admission to Williams-Brice will open two hours prior to kickoff in an effort to spread out entry and decrease queuing. Face coverings will be required for entry and strongly encouraged while fans are in their seats. The department will also increase mobile-only ticketing, and concessions will offer contactless payment options at all locations.

In addition to approximately 15,000 season ticket holders, Williams-Brice Stadium will welcome a limited number of students, visiting team families, and Gamecock band members on gamedays this fall.

Guidelines are subject to change with any updates to the recommendations of University leadership, the Southeastern Conference and public health officials.

Guidelines are subject to change with any updates to the recommendations of University leadership, the Southeastern Conference and public health officials.

With the demand for tickets far exceeding the capacity for Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020, the Athletics Department placed a priority on maximizing the number of season ticket holders who could experience games this season.

The Gamecock Club Executive Committee approved the plan for the 2020 football season to be divided into two mini-plans made available exclusively to current season ticket holders.

Gamecock Club members with season tickets who are interested in attending games this fall and have not requested that their annual dues be refunded or reallocated as part of the Reinvest for Success campaign will be eligible to participate in an upcoming online seat selection process. Any donor with an account credit after selecting a mini-plan will be able to participate in the Reinvest for Success campaign with those funds.

Due to SEC ticket restrictions for away game ticketing, the Athletics Department will not be able to accommodate requests for away game tickets for the 2020 season.

Details regarding seat selection, pricing and ticket availability are projected to be finalized next week and emailed to all eligible football season ticket holders.