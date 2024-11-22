South Carolina announces full list of senior day honorees

It should be noted that players who walk in senior day can still return to the program in 2025 if they have remaining eligibility, an do not have to make that decision until the end of the season. Last year corner David Spaulding , defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway and kicker Alex Herrera all walked before eventually deciding to return to Columbia.

South Carolina football released the full list of players who will walk in tomorrow's senior day ceremony, and it is a long one. The Gamecocks have 36 seniors on the roster including walk-ons, and 27 of them are expected to participate in the pre-game ceremony on the field before kick-off of the home finale against Wofford.

The list does cover nearly all of the names you would expect it to on a senior-led team, but has a few exceptions.

Senior defensive tackle Nick Barrett will not walk tomorrow, and is eligible to return next season if he does not exceed the four-game threshold this year, a number he is currently at right now. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore is also not walking, and will likely try to pursue another season of play after missing all of 2024 with an injury he suffered in pre-season camp.

Running back Oscar Adaway III also has one more year of remaining eligibility if he wants it, and will not walk tomorrow.

Senior day ceremonies will start at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, with kick-off coming at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+.

