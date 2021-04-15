GamecockCentral - South Carolina announces increased capacity for spring game

“As vaccinations became more widely available over the last month, it also became more feasible for Prisma's vaccination clinic and the spring game to operate simultaneously without negatively impacting vaccination efforts. We're looking forward to hosting our great fans at the Garnet and Black Spring Game while continuing to partner with Prisma to serve the community."

"As we developed our initial plans for the spring game, it was important that we did not interrupt Prisma's ability to effectively provide vaccinations," said Athletics Director Ray Tanner .

Thanks to the successful rollout of vaccinations over the past month, Gamecock Athletics and officials at Prisma Health have determined that capacity expansion could be realized while allowing Prisma to continue to operate their vaccination center within Gamecock Park.

Capacity for the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game has been increased to approximately 15,000 fans, University of South Carolina Athletics officials announced today. The annual spring game will be held on April 24 at 2 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network+.

Since the Prisma vaccination clinic will be operational on April 24, parking will not be available in Gamecock Park for the spring game. Parking will be available in both the LMC Fair Park at the fairgrounds and Key Road parking lots on a first-come, first-serve basis for $10 per vehicle. Both parking lots will open at 12:30 pm. Tailgating will continue to be prohibited, per fairgrounds policy.

Tickets to the Garnet and Black Spring Game are free for Gamecock Club members and $5 for the general public, a change that has been implemented to manage attendance and address capacity restrictions. Gamecock Club members will have exclusive access to additional tickets beginning at 10:00 am on April 16. Tickets will go on sale to the General Public on April 19 at 10 am. To offer greater convenience and safety, mobile-only ticketing will be used to provide contactless entry to Williams-Brice Stadium. Gamecock Club members must sign into their Gamecock Club account to request the free tickets.

To expedite entry and ensure the best possible gameday experience, fans should download the South Carolina Gameday App prior to arrival to manage their mobile tickets.South Carolina Athletics is continuing to follow CDC guidance for large scale events during the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game. Fans are asked to do their part by conscientiously practicing physical/social distancing, frequently washing hands, using hand sanitizer, and wearing face coverings to ensure the safest possible environment. Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) will be required as a condition of all guest entry and should be worn inside Williams-Brice Stadium except when actively eating or drinking.

All fans should keep a safe distance of six feet between their party and other fans while inside and in the surrounding area of Williams-Brice Stadium. Seating in all levels of the stadium will be general admission on a first-come, first-serve basis in socially-distanced pods of five according to CDC guidelines. Available seats will be designated with a green "please sit here" sticker.

To order tickets, please use the following link:

Spring Game Ticket Link

For more information on the 2021 Garnet and Black Spring Game, click here.