After 14 years with Beverly Smith at the helm, South Carolina announced a change in leadership for the softball program on Saturday morning.

Smith’s 14 years leading the Gamecocks did lead to nine trips to the NCAA Tournament, but South Carolina only made it out of a regional one time and frequently found itself at or near the bottom of the loaded SEC standings.

Her final season was a similar story of her tenure, where the Gamecocks went 8-16 in SEC play but made it into a regional off the back of their strength of schedule before bowing out of the Durham Regional with two losses to Duke. She finished her career 461-323 overall, but won less than a third of her conference games with a 102-219 SEC clip.

This is the fourth head coaching change for South Carolina this off-season and the third firing, with the administration making changes in men’s golf, baseball and softball now along with equestrian head coach Boo Major’s retirement.

Oklahoma and Texas — the two participants in this year’s Women’s College World Series title match-up — will join the SEC next season and add even more depth to the toughest conference in the country.

*************************************************************************************

Don't forget to sign up with promo code: SUMMERSCOOP before Monday to get all that info onthe coaching searches andfootball until Fall camp!