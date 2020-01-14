Coleman Hutzler, the Gamecocks special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for all four years Muschamp has been in Columbia, has accepted a position at Texas, according to Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com . UPDATE: Texas has now announced the Hutzler hire, confirming the news. Hutzler is the program's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp has made several shifts to his coaching staff this offseason. Now, he'll have to make another.

It's unclear at this time what direction Muschamp will look to fill the new opening.

The fifth-year head coach could opt to put Kyle Krantz back on the field.

Krantz spent the last two seasons as the special teams assistant and nickels/SAMs coach prior to being moved back off the field last week to make room for new tight ends coach Joe Cox.

Hutzler's time at South Carolina will be best remembered for his work with punter Joseph Charlton and kickoff returner Deebo Samuel, arguably the best in school history at each's respective craft.

He also worked with linebackers like Skai Moore and T.J. Brunson.

Hutzler spent the 2015 season as the special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Boston College after serving the same role on Muschamp's Florida staff in 2014.