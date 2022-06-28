South Carolina Athletic Department Details New NIL Platform

With the rule regarding schools' level of involvement set to change on July 1st in South Carolina, some big changes are already being made within the Athletics department. Today, the school announced a partnership with INFLCR to create a NIL platform called Gamecock Exchange to provide a way for athletes and local businesses to collaborate.

The Full Story Released By The Sports Information Department:

University of South Carolina Athletics, in partnership with INFLCR, has launched a comprehensive Name, Image, and Likeness platform - Gamecock Exchange - that will provide the opportunity for South Carolina student-athletes and interested outside parties to directly connect on NIL partnerships and opportunities.

Gamecock Exchange will be the central marketplace for all NIL opportunities and reporting. Interested parties and businesses will now be able to register through an online portal and partner directly with Carolina student-athletes.

"The Gamecocks Exchange will make connecting with our student-athletes easier than ever for businesses," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "We are proud to continue our pursuit of excellence in the name, image, likeness space and are excited for the future of NIL programming at South Carolina."

South Carolina and INFLCR have been partners in the NIL space since the launch of the NIL program in July, 2021. INFLCR has allowed Carolina student-athletes to use video, photo, and graphics content in helping build their brands.

During the Gamecocks' run to the NCAA Women's Basketball national championship, South Carolina's creative teams uploaded 2,186 pieces of content during the 20-day run through the NCAA Tournament for the team to use. The team downloaded 468 pieces of content during that time.

INFLCR is the national leader in athlete brand building, NIL opportunity creation, and content management, with its platforms used by more than 250 collegiate and professional organizations.

In addition to the Gamecock Exchange, every South Carolina student-athlete has access to INFLCR's content delivery system. The system allows student-athletes to immediately and seamlessly access media, photography, videos, and other content that bolsters their online presence. The system also provides analytics that will help student-athletes measure audience engagement.

At the same time, Gamecock Athletics will have information that will allow the department to help analyze data that impacts attendance, recruiting, fan engagement, fundraising and other critical strategic goals.

Gamecock Exchange will be a free service to student-athletes and businesses.

After registering via the online portal, which is completed in four easy steps, a business, collective, or individual will be granted access to a searchable database of USC student-athletes. Those parties can then message the student-athlete directly or request contact information to begin NIL transaction discussions.

There are also other significant benefits available to the student-athlete through the INFLCR program. They include a payment processing tool that will ensure secure payment for the student-athlete, as well as an automatic tally on a consolidated 1099 tax form, a feature that will help student-athletes achieve more efficient and accurate tax reporting.

"We've seen Carolina student-athletes & teams be very successful in building their brands and monetizing in the NIL space over the last year, but it will only get better now that they have access to the Gamecock Exchange," said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale.

"The INFLCR powered exchange will ensure South Carolina's current and future student-athletes have one place to start growing a brand, find opportunities, get paid with zero transaction fees, and report all NIL activity."

