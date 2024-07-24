Just weeks after announcing a scrimmage at College of Charleston, South Carolina baseball announced more fall baseball information on Wednesday afternoon.

The school confirmed in a release that it will host Air Force in a scrimmage at Founders Park starting at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, a Saturday which also coincides with the football team's second bye week. This, along with the Nov. 7 trip to Charleston, gives the Gamecocks two opponents in scrimmage action.

Matching up against Air Force will represent a reunion of sorts for new head coach Paul Mainieri, who spent 1989-1994 as Air Force's head coach.

These will mark two of the dates on South Carolina's fall practice circuit, which the school also announced will open on Sept. 30. Schools are allowed to conduct team practice for 45 days in the fall, setting an end date at Nov. 13. The transfer portal will re-open as well for a 15-day post-fall window starting on Dec. 1, and opening day of next season is set for Feb. 14, 2025.

