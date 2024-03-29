Another one-run game, another loss.

South Carolina baseball took a two-run lead in the first inning of its series-opener at Alabama and led nearly the entire way, but fell 4-3 after allowing the final three runs of the game.

South Carolina (20-6, 4-3 SEC) took the lead in the top of the first innig with two runs, which gave Eli Jones support in a start he made on two days shorter rest than usual. But he hed the fort well for most of the night, completing six innings with just one earned run allowed as South Carolina led 2-1 after six innings. Gavin Casas hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to provide the visitors with an insurance run, but things fell apart heading into the bottom of the seventh with South Carolina up 3-1.

Alabama tacked on one run against reliever Chris Veach before a two-out walk put the tying run on base, and then an RBI double tied the game. Garrett Gainey escaped the inning still tied, needing South Carolina's offense to pick him up in the top of the inning. The Gamecocks loaded the bases with two outs and had a chance to immedietely re-gain control, but Dylan Brewer grounded out to the right side and the Crimson Tide escaped the inning with a 3-3 tie.

Back-to-back singles off Gainey gave Alabama the chance to take the lead, and another base hit looked like it would, but Ethan Petry threw out the go-ahead runner to temporarily preserve the lead. Another strikeout got Gainey one out away from escaping the inning still tied, but a two-out, two-strike wild pitch gave Alabama the go-ahead run, which ended up being the game-winning run as Cole Messina struck out with the tying run on seond base to end the game in the top of the ninth.

*****************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).