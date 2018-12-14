The display will be one of the 10 largest in college baseball, with a total of 1,450 square feet. The LED video display will be ready for the 2019 season opener, Feb. 15 vs. Liberty.

The University of South Carolina has contracted with Daktronics, a world leader in audiovisual systems, to design, manufacture and install a new LED video display for Founders Park.

The best college baseball stadium in America is getting better.

"In working with our multimedia rightsholder, IMG College, we were able to secure a video board that will be beneficial to our program and add to the game day experience at Founders Park," said South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner. "The LED video display will be easy to see throughout the ball park and we will be able to add quality content that will be enjoyable for fans."



The new display will measure approximately 33.5 feet high by 43 feet wide and will feature a 13HD pixel layout to bring exceptional image clarity and contrast with wide angle visibility to Gamecock fans seated throughout the stadium.

"Founders Park is a great collegiate baseball stadium and we're excited to be a part of this scoreboard project," said Corey Williams, Daktronics sales representative. "It's always a pleasure working with everyone at the University of South Carolina. The new video display will be nearly 3.5 times larger than the current video display so we can't wait to see it in action and how Gamecock fans react to the new addition."

The new LED display at Founders Park continues a trend of enhancing the fan experience at Gamecock facilities using video. The new display at Founders Park comes less than 18 months after new video and ribbon boards were added at Colonial Life Arena, also working with IMG College and Daktronics.

A new video board was also added to the Carolina Volleyball Center prior to the 2018 season and the Williams-Brice Stadium video board was installed prior to the 2012 season.

The display is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to be divided into multiple zones to share live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

Season tickets for Carolina baseball are available at ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com, or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 1-800-4SC-FANS.

Continue to visit GamecocksOnline.com for updates on Gamecock baseball.

FROM USC MEDIA RELATIONS