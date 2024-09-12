PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago baseball Edit

South Carolina Baseball Learns Full 2025 SEC Schedule

Photo:
Photo: (© Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

The conference slate is set for year one of the Paul Mainieri era.

The SEC officially released the full conference baseball schedule for the 2025 campaign, the first one in league history featuring 16 teams as well as no divisions. This means that going forward teams will only have two permanent opponents with the other 13 in the conference rotating. South Carolina’s permanent opponents are Kentucky and Florida, with a trip to Lexington set for Apr. 25-27 and the Gators traveling to Columbia on May 2-4.

Headlining the schedule is a match-up for Mainieri against his former school, LSU. The Tigers will travel to Columbia for the second time in three seasons with a series set for the final three games of the regular season, May 15-17.

Defending national champions Tennessee will be in Columbia during the third weekend of conference play, Mar.28-30.

South Carolina's road series in addition to Kentucky will be trips to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Auburn, and the other home series at Founders Park besides the three aforementioned ones will be against SEC newcomers Oklahoma as well as Ole Miss.

Here is the full conference schedule weekend-by-weekend:

Table Name
Dates Series

Mar. 14-16

vs. Oklahoma

Mar. 21-23

at Arkansas

Mar. 28-30

vs. Tennessee

Apr. 4-6

at MIssissippi State

Apr. 11-13

at Texas A&M

Apr. 17-19

vs. Ole Miss

Apr. 25-27

at Kentucky

May 2-4

vs. Florida

May 9-11

at Auburn

May 15-17

vs. LSU

Want to continue toe conversation? Head on over to the insider's forum for news, notes and live updates on all things South Carolina athletics.

