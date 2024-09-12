The conference slate is set for year one of the Paul Mainieri era.

The SEC officially released the full conference baseball schedule for the 2025 campaign, the first one in league history featuring 16 teams as well as no divisions. This means that going forward teams will only have two permanent opponents with the other 13 in the conference rotating. South Carolina’s permanent opponents are Kentucky and Florida, with a trip to Lexington set for Apr. 25-27 and the Gators traveling to Columbia on May 2-4.

Headlining the schedule is a match-up for Mainieri against his former school, LSU. The Tigers will travel to Columbia for the second time in three seasons with a series set for the final three games of the regular season, May 15-17.

Defending national champions Tennessee will be in Columbia during the third weekend of conference play, Mar.28-30.

South Carolina's road series in addition to Kentucky will be trips to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Auburn, and the other home series at Founders Park besides the three aforementioned ones will be against SEC newcomers Oklahoma as well as Ole Miss.

Here is the full conference schedule weekend-by-weekend: