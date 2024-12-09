South Carolina baseball releases full non-conference schedule

The Paul Mainieri era begins on the field in 67 days.

After having its SEC schedule known for nearly three months, South Carolina finally confirmed its full non-conference schedule for the 2025 baseball season on Monday afternoon.

South Carolina will open the season with three games at Founders Park againt Sacred Heart, along with weekend series against Milwaukee, Morehead State and of course Clemson on weekends leading up to SEC play.

Elsewhere on the non-conference slate, there is a lot of in-state action. Once again the Gamecocks will play two midweeks apiece against Winthrop and The Citadel, plus one each against Charleston Southern, USC Upstate, College of Charleston and Presbyterian. The Gamecocks will play Davidson, Gardner-Webb, Queens Georgia State for the second straight season, and North Florida for the second time in three years. And also on the 56-game slate is on power five opponent outside Clemson and SEC play, the annual game against North Carolina set for Mar. 25 in Charlotte.

SEC play starts Mar. 14 against Oklahoma, with the first road series coming the following weekend at Arkansas. The Gamecocks will conclude the regular season with Mainieri coaching against his former school, LSU, in a three game series in Columbia.

Here is a full look at the schedule week-by-week.