South Carolina baseball is back in fall action, and against a familiar face.

Among many changes to Paul Mainieri’s philosophy as opposed to Mark Kingston’s, South Carolina’s new head coach will take on other schools in fall scrimmages.

South Carolina officially locked in a game at College of Charleston on Nov. 7, meaning a match-up against former head coach Chad Holbrook’s squad.

“We’re so excited to be hosting the Gamecocks at Patriots Point this fall,” Holbrook said in an official statement. “I’ve always thought the world of Coach Mainieri and personally, I’ve had some amazing experiences as a Gamecock as well.”

Last fall 13 out of 16 current SEC schools played at least one fall scrimmage against another school and 12 of 16 played two games, but South Carolina did not partake in any competition outside its own building in the fall.

Mainieri told GamecockScoop last month that he wants to play two games against outside opposition in the fall, one home and one on the road. The College of Charleston game is the first one locked in.

College of Charleston went 41-14 overall last year and 21-5 in CAA play, but controversially did not receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“This will make for one great night of baseball and our players couldn’t be more excited,” Holbrook said. “I’m sure both Cougar and Gamecock fans will have this date circled.”

*************************************************************************

Want 2 months free on your Rivals subscription? Refer a friend and they'll get 50% off their first year while you get 2 months free, and the best part? You can do it as many times as you want. Just use your custom referral link on your subscriptions page (linked above).