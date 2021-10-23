South Carolina blown out by Texas A&M, 44-14

Zeb Noland and the South Carolina offense weren't able to capitalize though, putting together a 12 yard drive that resulted in another punt from Kroeger.

Texas A&M got their first crack at it on offense after two South Carolina drives but after four plays Zach Calzada through an interception to Jaylan Foster, his fifth of the year.

The Gamecock special teams, one of the better units of the team, gave up a big touchdown to the Aggies almost right away. Kai Kroeger punted the ball deep into Texas A&M territory but Ainias Smith took it 95 yards back for a touchdown.

South Carolina was unable to come away from College Station with a win on Saturday, losing to the No. 17 Aggies 44-14. The Gamecock offense got off to another slow start and only came alive in garbage time at the end of the fourth quarter.

Calzada and the Aggies drove 90 yards down the field on their next drive for another touchdown, this time with Calzada finding Jayden Wydermyer for a 25 yard touchdown pass. Texas A&M leaned on running back Isaiah Spiller heavily during the drive. He ran the ball six times for 46 yards on that drive alone.

The Gamecocks were unable to respond once again on the ensuing drive, going three and out with no yards gained.

The Aggies continued to dominate in their first drive of the second quarter. A nine play 73 yard drive was capped off by another Calzada touchdown pass. He was able to connect with Wydermyer for a 28 yard touchdown pass, his second of the day.

Texas A&M got the ball back almost immediately after an errant snap ended in a fumble that Aaron Hansford picked up at the South Carolina six yard line. Three plays later Spiller grabbed his first touchdown rush of the day from one yard out.

South Carolina went three and out again after that drive, totaling negative four yards in three plays.

Through their first six drives the Gamecock offense had 11 total yards compared to 184 yards for Texas A&M. South Carolina was averaging 2.6 yards per drive and had negative 10 rushing yards.

The Aggies ate up the final seven minutes of the first half with a 14 play, 79 yard drive that ended with a 32 yard field goal from Seth Small to take a 31-0 lead into the half.

South Carolina's run defense was a no show in the first half. Spiller and Devon Achane combined for 27 attempts and 147 rushing yards in the first half alone. Calzada ended the first half with 121 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Texas A&M was averaging 6.7 yards per play in the first play while the Gamecocks were averaging a measly 0.5 yards per play.

The South Carolina defense might not have shown up in the first half, with the exception of the Foster interception, but neither did the South Carolina offense.

The Gamecocks had 11 total yards in the first half. Noland led the way with 21 passing yards and the offense had negative 10 rushing yards.

The South Carolina defense was showed up for the first two drives of the second half. It got two stops and forced two Aggie field goals, one 28 yarder and another 47 yarder that was blocked by MJ Webb.

Texas A&M was able to get back into a groove though after a 35 yard touchdown rush from Achane. It was only the Aggies' second rushing touchdown of the game but it got Achane to 154 rushing yards in the game.

Small was able to hit his third field goal of the game right at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Shane Beamer and Marcus Satterfield made a change on the Gamecocks first drive of the fourth quarter putting in Jason Brown at quarterback. Brown's first pass was a first down completion to fellow St. Francis transfer EJ Jenkins for 14 yards.

Brown was able to lead the Gamecocks to their first points of the game with some help from penalties on the Aggie defense and a nine yard rushing touchdown from MarShawn Lloyd. The touchdown was Lloyd's first of the year.

The South Carolina defense was able to get another stop, forcing the second string Aggie offense to go three and out on the next drive. Brown wasn't able to capitalize though, Brown threw a ball up to Josh Vann in the end zone but the ball was under thrown and picked off.

In Brown's second drive under center the Gamecock offense finally eclipsed the 100 yard mark, they ended with 185 yards. South Carolina seemed to be putting together a drive but it ended in another interception after White bobbled a ball and it ended up in an Aggie defenders hands.

With 12 seconds left in the game Brown found tight end Traevon Kenion for a twelve yard touchdown pass.