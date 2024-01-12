South Carolina football's staff changes are official after the unviersity's Board of Trustrees approved the contracts via a Friday afternoon teleconference.

Shane Beamer will enter his fourth season at the helm with at least new coaches on his staff confirmed, James Coley

The Coley news broke last week, with the former Texas A&M tight ends coach set to join the Gamecocks after former tight ends coach Jody Wright accepted the head coaching job at Murray State. Coley has worked at three SEC programs in his career, including two years with Beamer at Georgia in 2016-17.

The new employment contract runs through the 2024 and 2025 football seasons, with Coley slated to make $650,000 in year one and $850,000 in year two. If he leaves for another job before Dec. 31, 2024, he would owe the university $450,000, a figure which drops to $350,000 for the second year of the contract.

While there was no offical confirmation on the running back coach search to replace Montario Hardesty, Beamer did extend one other contract. Outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas picked up a bump through Dec. 31, 2025, a contract extension which came with a $100,000 raise which brings his base salary to $575,000 annually.

If Lucas terminates the contract before the end of 2024 he will owe the university $400,000, and it will be $300,000 if he does so in 2025.

