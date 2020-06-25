Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run class of 2021 three-star defensive end George Wilson has set a decision date of July 12, the South Carolina BUCK target announced on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound edge rusher announced a top four earlier this month that includes Arizona State, North Carolina, Penn State and South Carolina.

"I get good vibes from coach Peterson," Wilson said at the time. "He keeps it real. Coach Krantz and I have a good relationship too. I talk to coach Will Muschamp too. We talk a lot about how they're going to use me there. They're doing a good job recruiting me.

"I did a virtual visit with them like I did with all four teams," he said. "I really love the facility and how they treat their players. Their facility is outstanding."

Wilson is ranked the No. 34 weakside defensive end in the country by Rivals.com