South Carolina-Clemson set for night game
From South Carolina media relations
The annual Palmetto State showdown between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers has been set for 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 27, the SEC office announced today. The game will be televised on SEC Network from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
The Tigers hold a 71-42-4 advantage in the series that dates back to 1896, including a 52-32-3 edge when playing in Columbia. The teams did not play in the 2020 season, the first year the two schools have not met on the gridiron since 1908.
South Carolina (5-5, 2-5 SEC) wraps up its SEC slate this week by hosting Auburn (6-4, 3-3 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 7 pm, while Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts No. 13/12 Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0 ACC) at noon.
