South Carolina commit Landon Samson receives All-American Bowl Jersey

South Carolina wide receiver commit Landon Samson has had a massive season for Southlake (Texas) Carroll and he's being rewarded as an All-American for his performance.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect was recently awarded his All-American Bow Jersey while surrounded by his teammates in Texas as part of a virtual ceremony that was included in the video below. Skip ahead to the 10:17 mark to see Samson getting his jersey.

Samson committed to the Gamecocks and wide receivers coach Justin Stepp in late June and has remained pledged to South Carolina despite other programs trying to get involved with the playmaker.

Samson is planning to enroll early at South Carolina.

The 2022 All-American Bowl is set for Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.