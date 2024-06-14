The Gamecocks added yet another member to their 2025 recruiting class, the sixth addition this week, with today's commitment announcement from 3-star Gaffney, SC OL Shedrick Sarratt.

Saratt has elite size, at 6'5" 300 lbs, but will benefit from reshaping his body once he arrives in Columbia. He'll likely start out on the interior for the Gamecocks but does have the upside to develop into a mobile Tackle. The big man also plays basketball, and you can see that he moves well for his size already.

He'll need to work on staying a bit lower in leverage at the next level, and often wins by just being the biggest and strongest on the field at the moment. Saratt chose South Carolina over offers from Colorado, Purdue, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and many others. He recently visited both Colorado and Purdue, and is set to take an official visit to South Carolina next weekend (June 21st).

He's obviously already taken many unofficial visits to the in-state school, and the Gamecocks did a good job of convincing him to stay close to home. It won't surprise me if he moves up the rankings to be a top 10 prospect in the state before the process is over.