While the South Carolina football team doesn't release an updated depth chart each week, Gamecock Central will do its best to update our own projected depth chart based on the Gamecocks' injury news, playing time trends in the most recent game, public information from Tuesday press conferences, and behind-the-scenes info we've gathered.

Below is Gamecock Central's projected depth chart for the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Auburn.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

15 Collin Hill - RsSr.

3 Ryan Hilinski - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the QB depth chart this week.

RUNNING BACK

20 Kevin Harris - Fr.

14 Deshaun Fenwick - RsJr.

11 ZaQuandre White - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the RB depth chart this week.

WIDE RECEIVER

13 Shi Smith - So.

4 Luke Doty - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

17 Xavier Legette - So.

84 Rico Powers - Fr.

WIDE RECEIVER

6 Josh Vann - Jr.

5 Dakereon Joyner - RsSo.

89 Ger-Cari Caldwell - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the WR depth chart this week.

LEFT TACKLE

75 Jazston Turnetine - Jr.

OR

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

LEFT GUARD

50 Sadarius Hutcherson - RsSr.

76 Jordan Rhodes - RsJr.

CENTER

71 Eric Douglas - RsJr.

74 Vinny Murphy - RsFr.

RIGHT GUARD

54 Jovaughn Gwyn - RsFr.

68 Wyatt Campbell - RsSo.

RIGHT TACKLE

79 Dylan Wonnum - Jr.

OR



55 Jakai Moore - RsFr.

77 Vershon Lee - Fr.

52 Jaylen Nichols - So.

NOTES: The Gamecocks continue to work through their right tackle position. Redshirt freshman Jakai Moore started the first two games then Vershon Lee started last week but quickly gave way to Moore. This actually could be the week that the staff gives Jazston Turnetine a shot. If they do, then they'd start Dylan Wonnum at right tackle and Turnetine at left.

TIGHT END

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

82 KeShawn Toney - RsFr.

TIGHT END

80 Keveon Mullins - RsFr.

88 Will Register - RsJr.

NOTES: No changes to the tight end depth chart.

FULLBACK

46 Adam Prentice - RsSr.

48 Sean McGonigal Jr. - RsJr.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE END

15 Aaron Sterling - Jr.

91 Tonka Hemingway - Fr.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

5 Keir Thomas - Sr.

OR

6 Zacch Pickens - So.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

99 Jabari Ellis - RsSr.

90 Rick Sandidge - Jr.

BUCK

52 J.J. Enagbare - Jr.

3 Jordan Burch - Fr.

NOTES: No changes to the DL depth chart except to note that Zacch Pickens will start if Keir Thomas is not available. Thomas missed last week for unknown reasons.

MIKE LINEBACKER

53 Ernest Jones - So.

45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr.

WILL LINEBACKER

30 Damani Staley - Sr.

32 Mohamed Kaba - Fr.

(OUT - 44 Sherrod Greene - USUAL STARTER - 4-6 wks with hip injury)

SAM LINEBACKER

19 Brad Johnson - RsJr.

45 Spencer Eason-Riddle - RsSr.

NOTES: No changes to the LB depth chart.

SAFETY

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

OR

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

21 Shilo Sanders - RsFr.

SAFETY

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

4 Jaylin Dickerson - RsJr.

CORNERBACK

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

9 Cam Smith - RsFr.

CORNERBACK

24 Israel Mukuamu - Jr.

OR

22 John Dixon - So.

NICKEL

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

DIME

40 Jahmar Brown - So. (DAY-TO-DAY with knee injury)

10 R.J. Roderick - Jr.

NOTES: Izzy Mukuamu played just 14 snaps last week, which could be a sign that his groin injury is still bothering him. South Carolina has options here and Mukuamu is capable of playing cornerback or safety when healthy. The Gamecocks will likely be in their nickel and dime packages quite a bit considering the spread looks that Auburn utilizes.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PLACE KICKER

43 Parker White - Jr.

98 Mitch Jeter - Fr.

PUNTER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

DEEP SNAPPER

59 Matthew Bailey - RsFr.

9 Nick Muse - Sr.

HOLDER

39 Kai Kroeger - Fr.

36 Christian Kingsley - Sr.

PUNT RETURNER

1 Jaycee Horn - Jr.

OR

7 Jammie Robinson - So.

KICKOFF RETURNER

13 Shi Smith - Sr.

17 Xavier Legette - So.

NOTES: No changes to special teams.