GamecockCentral - South Carolina dominates Vanderbilt for first win

South Carolina dominates Vanderbilt for first win
For the twelfth year in a row, South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt, this time 41-7 to improve to 1-2 on the season.
The Gamecocks led for the entire game with Vanderbilt not scoring until the third quarter.
After leading 17-0 at halftime, South Carolina put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter when they went up 34-7.
The Gamecocks were led by running back Kevin Harris who had 171 yards and two touchdowns on the day.
On defense, Ernest Jones led the team with 13 tackles, including three tackles for loss.
Quarterback Collin Hill was solid once again in his third start, completing 16 of his 24 passes for 196 yards. The offense as a whole finished with 479 total yards while the defense held Vanderbilt to just 249.
The commodores averaged just 4.4 yards per play compared to South Carolina's 7.7.
After getting the win this week in their best performance of the year, the Gamecocks face Auburn at Williams-Brice Stadium next week.