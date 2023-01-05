It is a group that has already lost Gilber Edmond to the transfer portal and Jordan Strachan to a season-ending ACL tear in week two of the 202 season, although Strachan could still potentailly return if the NCAA clears him for a seventh season of eligibility.

Burch entered the program as a five-star prospect in the class of 2020, choosing to sign for Will Muschamp over a host of other offers. Burch stayed with the program after the coaching change in his freshman offseason with Shane Beamer took over, adding on two more years in garnet and black playing for Beamer.

Burch, a Columbia native, had 60 tackles and 3.5 sacks and three pass deflections during his junior season. He started in all 13 games after only starting in one the year prior, although he did appear in 34 out of a possible 36 games during his three seasons in the program. His final stats close at 105 tackles with 4.5 sacks and one interception.

Depth at the edge is going to be paramount now, especailly with the younger players. Tyreek Johnson and Bryan Thomas Jr. both played snaps throughout the season and saw their roles elevated in the Gator Bowl, but suddenly are crucial elements of the 2023 roster.

