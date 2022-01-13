South Carolina expected to hire Sterling Lucas to fill staff opening

Sterling Lucas is expected to be named the newest member of the South Carolina football staff, GamecockCentral.com has learned. Lucas' official hire is pending contractual approval by the University of South Carolina.

Lucas' contract is expected to be approved by the South Carolina Board of Trustees during a 2 p.m. meeting on Friday.

The Palmetto State native will replace departed outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson, taking over Peterson's role coaching the Gamecocks' outside linebackers/EDGEs/defensive ends.

Lucas played linebacker in high school and college and has experience coaching both linebackers and defensive line during his career.

He spent the 2021 season in the NFL as an assistant defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.