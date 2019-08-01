SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Two of South Carolina's expected major contributors on the defensive line will be limited to start fall camp, Will Muschamp said Thursday, but neither player is expected to miss an extended amount of time.

Senior defensive tackle Keir Thomas had a procedure on his ankle this offseason while sophomore defensive end J.J. Enagbare had his knee scoped to clean up his meniscus. Both players will be limited early, but are expected to be fully cleared as early as next week.

Thomas, who has played all three years he's been on campus, will battle with sophomore defensive tackle Rick Sandidge at defensive tackle.

Enagbare is in a position battle with Aaron Sterling to start at defensive end.

Muschamp previously reported at SEC Media Days that redshirt sophomore safety Jaylin Dickerson is out for the season with an unusual bone growth in his hip, which created a labrum in his hip.

South Carolina football players reported to camp on Thursday and will open camp on Friday morning at 9 a.m.