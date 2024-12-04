South Carolina flips JUCO defensive tackle Zavion Hardy on signing day

After originally committing to South Carolina in August 2022, Zavion Hardy is finally back in the fold.





The defensive lineman from Macon, Ga. who was originally supposed to be part of the 2023 signing class did not sign due to academic reasons and went the JUCO route, but is back in the fold after spending two years at East Mississippi Community College. Hardy was actually ranked as the number one JUCO prospect in the country for the class of 2025 and had initially committed to Mississippi State, but flipped his commitment to South Carolina in a signing day steal.

Hardy will fill a key position of need on the defensive line last year with heavy roster turnover expected out of a room full of seniors, and is the completion of a nearly three-year long saga for Shane Beamer and his staff.

He was one of the two outstanding “Welcome Homes” Beamer tweeted about on Monday night as late additions to his recruiting class, and is the 22nd member of the 2025 class overall.