South Carolina football announces rare uniform combination for Georgia tilt

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
The South Carolina football team will wear a uniform combination its rarely used, going with garnet helmets, white jerseys and garnet pants this Saturday against Georgia.

The Gamecocks last used that combination in 2016, Will Muschamp's first season, in a Week 2 trip to Mississippi State, a 27-14 loss.

South Carolina and Georgia are set to kick off at noon on ESPN.

Bryan Edwards comes down with a catch at Mississippi State in 2016. (Chris Gillespie/GamecockCentral.com)
{{ article.author_name }}