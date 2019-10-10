South Carolina football announces rare uniform combination for Georgia tilt
The South Carolina football team will wear a uniform combination its rarely used, going with garnet helmets, white jerseys and garnet pants this Saturday against Georgia.
The Gamecocks last used that combination in 2016, Will Muschamp's first season, in a Week 2 trip to Mississippi State, a 27-14 loss.
South Carolina and Georgia are set to kick off at noon on ESPN.
Battle Armor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d8lHNhrkAy— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2019