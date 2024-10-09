South Carolina Football Availability Report (Alabama Week)

Some new names hit South Carolina football’s availability report after a tough day against Ole Miss. One name stayed on the report from the last two weeks — wide receiver Jared Brown re-aggravated his injury last week — but some new injuries popped up in the game.

Wide receiver Dalevon Campbell suffered a shoulder injury diving for a pass attempt in the end zone in the fourth quarter of last week’s loss, and cornerback O’Donnell Fortune did not return after going down in the second quarter. Here is the update on South Carolina’s injuries, starting with Wednesday night’s report and moving through the rest of the week.