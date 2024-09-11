Another week, another mostly clean bill of health for South Carolina football. The Gamecocks returned from Lexington with a 31-6 win in tow and no new injuries to report. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers did miss one quarter of action against the Wildcats with a hip injury, but returned from the locker room and played the remainder of the afternoon. All of it means Shane Beamer's team is in great shape as it released the first mandatory availability report going into its home game against LSU on Wednesday night.

Wednesday Availability Report

The biggest news is that cornerback Emory Floyd has been updated to 'probable' after missing the first two games of the season. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore is still out as expected, and special teams player Andrew Colasurdo is listed as doubtful. Two playesr who are on the two deep of the depth chart but have not played a significant role in 2024 yet are receiver Gage Larvadain and offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, both of whom are listed as questionable. The availability report will update again on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kick-off Saturday.