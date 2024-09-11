PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

South Carolina Football Availability Report (LSU Week)

Photo:
Photo: (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)
Alan Cole • GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@Alan__Cole

Another week, another mostly clean bill of health for South Carolina football.

The Gamecocks returned from Lexington with a 31-6 win in tow and no new injuries to report. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers did miss one quarter of action against the Wildcats with a hip injury, but returned from the locker room and played the remainder of the afternoon.

All of it means Shane Beamer's team is in great shape as it released the first mandatory availability report going into its home game against LSU on Wednesday night.

Wednesday Availability Report

The biggest news is that cornerback Emory Floyd has been updated to 'probable' after missing the first two games of the season. Offensive lineman Jakai Moore is still out as expected, and special teams player Andrew Colasurdo is listed as doubtful.

Two playesr who are on the two deep of the depth chart but have not played a significant role in 2024 yet are receiver Gage Larvadain and offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, both of whom are listed as questionable.

The availability report will update again on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kick-off Saturday.

