South Carolina football availability report (Missouri week)

Photo: (Photo by © Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

South Carolina football is in its final week of SEC play, and therefore the final week where the team will have to submit an availability report on Wednesday nights. South Carolina will host Missouri on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network, with a chance to clinch its first winning record in SEC play since 2017. While the Gamecocks are healthier than the Tigers, they do still have a couple concerns coming out of last week's win over Vanderbilt. Here is the availability report, which will be updated throughout the week.

Wednesday Report

The two biggest injury questions for South Carolina coming out of the Vanderbilt game surrounded left tackle Josiah Thompson and safety DQ Smith. Thompson went down late in the first half and Smith suffered an injury late in warm-ups, but both are considered probable to play Saturday. Defensive end Gilber Edmond is doubtful, and three depth players — offensive lineman Jakai Moore, running back Matthew Fuller and defensive tackle Nick Barrett — remain out. Defensive tackle DeAndre Jules is not on the availability report, implying he will play for the first time in over a month. On the Missouri side, starting quarterback Brady Cook and No. 3 wide receiver Mookie Cooper are both listed as doubtful.